Lana Del Rey launches aggressive opening salvo in Ethel Cain beef

Today, in “Big-name music beefs that probably won’t end up being splashed all over the halftime show at the Super Bowl” news: Lana Del Rey has taken pretty clear aim at fellow musician Ethel Cain, releasing a portion of a new track last night that called out the Willoughby Tucker artist by name. “Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post,” Del Rey’s voice croons as the Instagram video shows her looking slightly bored while riding around in a car and lip-syncing. Other lyrics seem to reference Cain taking a picture with Del Rey’s former boyfriend, Jack Donoghue, and namecheck a 2022 New York Times profile about her, “Ethel Cain Is The Most Famous Girl At The Waffle House.” (Del Rey is, herself, a pretty famous Waffle House fan.)

All of which feels pretty pointed, especially after Variety recorded for posterity an Instagram comment that Del Rey reportedly made in response to a Popbase posting about the release. The comment has since been deleted, but reportedly saw Del Rey getting a little bit into her motivations for opening fire like this, stating that “I didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago— when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters making constant comments about my weight, I was confused at what she was getting at. Then when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and started inserting herself into my personal life I was definitely disturbed.” Cain—who just released a new album a few days ago—hasn’t commented on the suddenly public beef with the much-more-established Del Rey

Speaking of: Del Rey released her last album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, back in early 2023. She was originally slated to release a new album back in May, but revealed that she’d ditched both the name (The Right Person Will Stay) and the release date; the new record is currently TBD, but apparently brimming with grudges.