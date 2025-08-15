Lana Del Rey launches aggressive opening salvo in Ethel Cain beef
Del Rey's new song wasted little time in picking a fight, opening with "Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post."Lana Del Rey (Photo: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA), Ethel Cain (Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Today, in “Big-name music beefs that probably won’t end up being splashed all over the halftime show at the Super Bowl” news: Lana Del Rey has taken pretty clear aim at fellow musician Ethel Cain, releasing a portion of a new track last night that called out the Willoughby Tucker artist by name. “Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post,” Del Rey’s voice croons as the Instagram video shows her looking slightly bored while riding around in a car and lip-syncing. Other lyrics seem to reference Cain taking a picture with Del Rey’s former boyfriend, Jack Donoghue, and namecheck a 2022 New York Times profile about her, “Ethel Cain Is The Most Famous Girl At The Waffle House.” (Del Rey is, herself, a pretty famous Waffle House fan.)