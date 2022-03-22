Lollapalooza makes its return to Chicago’s Grand Park on July 28-31, with a lineup that says both “How do you do, fellow kids?” and “Let’s throw in something for those who weren’t born after 9/11.” This year’s headliners are Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. Jane’s Addiction is also listed as a special guest.
While your mileage may vary on the headliners, the rest of the lineup has a big of everything, including some standout names like Wet Leg, Muna, PinkPantheress, Charli XCX, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek, Horsegirl, Dashboard Confessional, Tinashe, Meet Me @ The Altar, Denzel Curry, Cordae, King Princess, Dominic Fike, Girl In Red, Pom Pom Squad, Hinds, and more.
4-day tickets go on sale today, March 22 at 12pm CT, and one-day tickets go on sale at on at a yet-to-be-announced date.
The full lineup is listed below.
Lollapalooza 2022 lineup
Metallica
Dua Lipa
J. Cole
Green Day
Doja Cat
Machine Gun Kelly
Lil Baby
Kygo
Glass Animals
Billy Strings
Big Sean
The Kid Laroi
Jazmine Sullivan
Don Toliver
Charli XCX
Idles
Turnstile
Kaskade
Rezz
ZHU
YG
Dominic Fike
King Princess
Wallows
Still Woozy
100 Gecs
Girl In Red
Ashnikko
Denzel Curry
BLXST
Black Coffee
Duke Dumont
Polo & Pan
Liquid Stranger
Clozee
Willow
Royal Blood
Måneskin
Manchester Orchestra
Cordae
Local Natives
Tove Lo
The Marías
Caroline Polachek
Bob Moses
MK
John Summit
Banks
Chelsea Cutler
Coin
Remi Wolf
Gordo
Fletcher
Sidepiece
Coi Leray
Dashboard Confessional
Zach Bryan
Beach Bunny
Tinashe
Pinkpantheress
Muna
Larry June
Goth Babe
Atliens
Chris Lorenzo
Joyner Lucas
Role Model
Wet Leg
Gracie Abrams
Inhaler
Sam Fender
Pi’erre Bourne
Glaive
Jax Jones
The Wombats
Young Nudy
SoFaygo
James Hypde
The Regrettes
LP Giobbi
Griff
Maxo Kream
Whipped Cream
Mariah the Scientist
Mahalia
Habstrakt
Kennyhoopla
Audrey Nuna
DJO
Del Water Gap
Genesis Owusu
Baby Tate
Claire Rosinkranz
Alexander 23
Cochise
Maude Latour
TSHA
Duckwrth
Petey
Teezo Touchdown
Evan Giia
Hinds
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Surf Mesa
Wreckno
Jasiah
Sampha the Great
Coco & Clair Clair
Zoe Wees
Gayle
Horsegirl
Erica Banks
Bijou
Ericdoa
Midwxst
Kaycyy
Pom Pom Squad
Underscores
De’Wayne
Redevil
Maddy O’Neal
Hannah Wants
Jubilee
Grabbitz
Fiin
Biicla
Flipturn
Crawlers
Niko Rubio
Blackstarkids
Emmy Meli
La Doña
Jackie Hayes
Low Cut Connie
Last Dinosaurs
Aiida
Tony Velour
Calder Allen
Charm La’Donna
Charly Jordan
Com3t
David Solomon
Lucille Croft
Zookëper
Steller
Young Franco
Buffalo Nichols
Dylan Rosie
Jesse Jo Stark
Taipei Houston
Binki
India Shawn
Prentiss
Jordy
Daisy The Great
Peter Cottontale
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Babyjake
LØLØ
Rawayana
Gata
Lorna Shore
Elhae
Trella
Meet Me @ The Altar
Mills
Sam Austins
Willie Jones
Dannylux
Bucky Cheds
Special Guest: Jane’s Addiction