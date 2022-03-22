Lollapalooza makes its return to Chicago’s Grand Park on July 28-31, with a lineup that says both “H ow do you do, fellow kids?” and “L et’s throw in something for those who weren’t born after 9/11.” This year’s headliners are Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. Jane’s Addiction is also listed as a special guest.



Advertisement

While your mileage may vary on the headliners, the rest of the lineup has a big of everything, including some standout names like Wet Leg, Muna, PinkPantheress, Charli XCX, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek, Horsegirl, Dashboard Confessional, Tinashe, Meet Me @ The Altar, Denzel Curry, Cordae, King Princess, Dominic Fike, Girl In Red, Pom Pom Squad, Hinds, and more.

4-day tickets go on sale today, March 22 at 12pm CT, and one-day tickets go on sale at on at a yet-to-be-announced date.

The full lineup is listed below.

Lollapalooza 2022 lineup

Metallica

Dua Lipa

J. Cole

Green Day

Doja Cat

Machine Gun Kelly

Lil Baby

Kygo

Glass Animals

Billy Strings

Big Sean

The Kid Laroi

Jazmine Sullivan

Don Toliver

Charli XCX

Idles

Turnstile

Kaskade

Rezz

ZHU

YG

Dominic Fike

King Princess

Wallows

Still Woozy

100 Gecs

Girl In Red

Ashnikko

Denzel Curry

BLXST

Black Coffee

Duke Dumont

Polo & Pan

Liquid Stranger

Clozee

Willow

Royal Blood

Måneskin

Manchester Orchestra

Cordae

Local Natives

Tove Lo

The Marías

Caroline Polachek

Bob Moses

MK

John Summit

Banks

Chelsea Cutler

Coin

Remi Wolf

Gordo

Fletcher

Sidepiece

Coi Leray

Dashboard Confessional

Zach Bryan

Beach Bunny

Tinashe

Pinkpantheress

Muna

Larry June

Goth Babe

Atliens

Chris Lorenzo

Joyner Lucas

Role Model

Wet Leg

Gracie Abrams

Inhaler

Sam Fender

Pi’erre Bourne

Glaive

Jax Jones

The Wombats

Young Nudy

SoFaygo

James Hypde

The Regrettes

LP Giobbi

Griff

Maxo Kream

Whipped Cream

Mariah the Scientist

Mahalia

Habstrakt

Kennyhoopla

Audrey Nuna

DJO

Del Water Gap

Genesis Owusu

Baby Tate

Claire Rosinkranz

Alexander 23

Cochise

Maude Latour

TSHA

Duckwrth

Petey

Teezo Touchdown

Evan Giia

Hinds

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Surf Mesa

Wreckno

Jasiah

Sampha the Great

Coco & Clair Clair

Zoe Wees

Gayle

Horsegirl

Erica Banks

Bijou

Ericdoa

Midwxst

Kaycyy

Pom Pom Squad

Underscores

De’Wayne

Redevil

Maddy O’Neal

Hannah Wants

Jubilee

Grabbitz

Fiin

Biicla

Flipturn

Crawlers

Niko Rubio

Blackstarkids

Emmy Meli

La Doña

Jackie Hayes

Low Cut Connie

Last Dinosaurs

Aiida

Tony Velour

Calder Allen

Charm La’Donna

Charly Jordan

Com3t

David Solomon

Lucille Croft

Zookëper

Steller

Young Franco

Buffalo Nichols

Dylan Rosie

Jesse Jo Stark

Taipei Houston

Binki

India Shawn

Prentiss

Jordy

Daisy The Great

Peter Cottontale

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Babyjake

LØLØ

Rawayana

Gata

Lorna Shore

Elhae

Trella

Meet Me @ The Altar

Mills

Sam Austins

Willie Jones

Dannylux

Bucky Cheds

Special Guest: Jane’s Addiction

