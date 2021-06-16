Meet Me @ The Altar announce their first EP under Fueled By Ramen

Meet Me @ The Altar Photo : Jimmy Fontaine

Meet Me @ The Altar have become one of the biggest pop punk acts in the past year. They signed to Fueled by Ramen last October, becoming the first band made up of all women of color to join the roster. Fans have been awaiting for new music since the band joined the legendary emo and pop punk label. While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for an LP, Meet Me @ The Altar has now announced their first EP under Fueled By Ramen: Model Citizen, coming out on August 13.



“We are SO incredibly excited about Model Citizen being our first major release on Fueled By Ramen—these are absolutely our best songs to date,” the band says in a press statement. “Model Citizen was originally a different set of songs, but we decided to throw it all out just days before the EP was due because we knew we could write a more cohesive story with lots of energy. With a heavy easycore influence, we hope Model Citizen knocks everyone out of their seats!”

The band shared their first single off the EP, “Feel A Thing,” and it’s a bit different from their previous songs. The guitar is heavier, evoking nü metal influences, but it still carries a catchy pop punk chorus. The video for “Feel A Thing” is perhaps their coolest so far, turning vocalist Edith Johnson, guitarist Téa Campbell, and drummer Ada Juarez into arcade game characters.

For the uninitiated, Meet Me @ The Altar first emerged in 2015 with EP Red Walls with a different vocalist. Their first release under their current lineup was their 2018 EP, Changing States. But it wasn’t until 2020 that they began gaining tons of attention, with the release of the extremely catchy single, “Garden.” They gained fans in Alex Gaskarth from All Time Low and The Wonder Year’s Dan Campbell, and went viral. Meet Me @ The Altar are amongst a new generation of bands bringing back pop punk—with a far more diverse lineup than what we saw in the Myspace days—and we can’t wait to see what’s to come.

