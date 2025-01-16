Nintendo introduces the bigger, more powerful Switch 2 The 2nd gen console will be available sometime in 2025.

Get your kart-driving fingers ready, because the Nintendo Switch 2 is one step closer to arriving in your living room. The company provided a first look at their much-hyped new console today, and it looks like it will still have everything people loved about the original Switch—Nintendo’s second-best selling machine of all time (after the Nintendo DS)—just bigger and better. Literally. The Apple-esque commercial details the transformations of each individual piece of hardware, starting with a screen that grows to a size significantly larger than its predecessor. It also features a new USB-C port and a U-shaped kickstand.

Then it’s on to the Joy-Con controllers, which are a little sleeker-looking than their first iteration. As rumored, they also appear to attach magnetically to the console. As before, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be playable both on its own screen and on your TV, when connected to a dock.

Luckily, you can shell out some money for the new console without having to completely replace your game collection. The Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward-compatible with most original Switch games, Polygon confirmed, though some “may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2.” More details on which games you’ll need to replace will be coming later, but one you may want to update is Mario Kart, a new version of which is shown in the trailer.

The Switch 2 will be out some time in 2025, but you can experience it at a hands-on event in select cities starting in April—prior to the device’s official launch. The full schedule for those events is below, via Polygon). Since they end June 1, fans can probably count on a release mid-summer or later.

North America

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced