The first chills of fall have officially crept in, and with it comes a wave of new album releases. The biggest and most elusive record comes from Taylor Swift, who’s kept nearly every detail about the forthcoming Midnights under wraps. Swift’s quickly become a fall mainstay, with the cozy Evermore and Folklore, so get those cardigans ready.

For folks seeking out a big pop sound to carry them through the cooler days, we’ve got new works from Canada’s pop princess Carly Rae Jepsen, as well as alt-pop artists Tove Lo and Betty Who. Finally, those who were teenagers during the peak Tumblr era of 2013-2014 are truly in for a treat this month, with new records from tastemakers Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Tegan and Sara, and Alvvays.