After months of “razzle dazzle” and hullabaloo, the 2022 Oscars ceremony is now only days away. It’s time to finally see who will land at the top of the acting categories, and which film will take home the top prize for Best Picture.



Ahead of the big night, The A.V. Club has created a guide to answer all your Oscars related questions, like “Who’s hosting?” and “How you can watch the awards ceremony at home?”

When are the Oscars?

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.

Who are this year’s hosts?

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are hosting this year’s Oscars. This is the first time in three years that the ceremony will have a host. Each emcee will helm the ceremony for one hour before passing the baton to the next host. This year, Oscars producer Will Packer plans on keeping the show to a tight three-hour time slot.

Who will hand out the awards?

The long list of presenters includes: Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Shawn Mendes, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta.

Previous Oscar winners who have been invited back to present this year’s awards include: Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, and Youn Yuh-Jung.

Who will perform throughout the evening?

Beyonce has graciously made an opening in her schedule to perform “Be Alive” from King Richard for the Academy Awards. Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra will also perform during the ceremony, with songs from No Time To Die, Four Good Days, and Encanto, respectively. Each of these artists are nominated for Best Original Song.

Who are the top Oscar nominees?

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog leads the nominations with 12, followed by Dune with 10, with both of these features competing in the Best Picture category. The rest of the Best Picture nominees are CODA, Belfast, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Drive My Car, and King Richard.

There’s a lot of crossover with the Best Director category, with Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog), and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) receiving nominations.

In the Best Actor category, the night will feature a showdown between Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... Boom!), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth), and Will Smith (King Richard).

For Best Actress, Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer) are all nominated.

You can view the entire list of nominees here.

How can you watch the Oscars?

The ceremony will commence at 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT with a live broadcast on ABC. If you have a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV, you will be able to watch the live broadcast on ABC without cable.

You can also check out our predictions on who will win this year’s top awards, as well as the biggest nomination snubs and surprises. In addition we have a guide for how to watch all of the nominated films before the big night, including links to all of our reviews.