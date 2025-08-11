Reddit halts the Wayback Machine because of AI scrapers Despite making innovations in the fields of SPAM and techno-psychosis, AI is damaging one of the internet's greatest resources.

The Internet Archive is an internet essential, a proverbial treasure trove of digital delights from yesteryear that keeps the web free and open to everyone. Unfortunately, the Internet Archive’s mission to make the internet as large, useful, and enlightening as possible is in direct conflict with that of AI companies. Although artificial intelligence has made significant strides in making the internet smaller and more cluttered with SPAM, it has also destroyed formerly useful sites ostensibly to increase profits that have yet to materialize. They’re not even making money on this shit, and yet, it’s driving a wave of ChatGPT-induced psychosis and endless servings of slop. But cooking up all that slop requires massive amounts of data, and to get it, AI has to steal. Disney and Universal are currently suing the “bottomless pit of plagiarism” that is Midjourney AI. But, in an effort to stop AI crawlers from hoovering up user data for even more sycophantic chatbots, Reddit is now limiting the Internet Archive because those scrapers are feeding off the Reddit data stored on there.