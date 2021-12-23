A few days ago, the main cast of Sex And The City revival And Just Like That… (Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis) chose to voice their support for the women who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against their former co-star Chris Noth, saying, “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” Now, another woman has come forward with a new allegation.

This comes from Variety, which reports that singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile has claimed in a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred that she was “sexually victimized” by Noth in 2002 when he “forcibly pulled her, kissed her, and touched her breasts.” She also accused him of threatening her afterward, saying he told her she “would never sing again” and that he’d “blacklist” her if she “ever told a soul about what happened.”

The statute of limitations on Gentile’s accusations has passed, so she said in her press conference with Allred that she came forward in hopes of helping to change how the law treats sexual abuse. Gentile also said that “[the accusers] should have our day in court to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did.”

The accusations started coming out earlier this month, shortly after Noth appeared in a jokey Peloton ad referencing his character’s death on And Just Like That… He was later dropped by his management agency and fired from a role on CBS’ The Equalizer.

Noth has denied all of the previous accusations, saying, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”