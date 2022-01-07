Chris Noth’s previously planned last scene in the final episode of And Just Like That... has unsurprisingly ended up on the editing room floor after multiple women made a string of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Advertisement

Confirmed via an exclusive to TVLine, Noth was due to make a brief appearance in the episode set to air on February 3, during which ( minor spoilers for those somehow still unaware) Noth’s character, Mr. Big, appeared next to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw as she spread her late husband’s ashes into the Seine River from Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge. Big was previously killed off in the Sex And The City sequel’s premiere.

Noth’s nixed goodbye is perhaps the least of the actor’s worries during the current, ensuing fallout. Last month, the actor’s agency “unceremoniously” dropped him from their list of clients only a couple days before he was fired from his role on The Equalizer. (Noth’s final appearance on that Queen Latifah-led series aired this past Sunday, January 2.) A joint PR campaign between Peloton HBO starring Noth and Ryan Reynolds was also pulled not long after the allegations went public. On top of all that, his plans to sell his tequila company also collapsed in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, And Just Like That...’s trio of returning stars—Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis—have collectively voiced support for Noth’s accusers. Noth, for his part, has steadfastly denied all the current allegations against him, stating, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”