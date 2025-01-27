Read This: Sarah Silverman, Chevy Chase, JB Smoove and more recall first SNL sketches Former writers like Michael Schur and Paula Pell recall launching their Saturday Night Live careers.

We’re being inundated with Saturday Night Live nostalgia content, so much so that it’s hard to imagine what else there is to say about the long-running series amid the many profiles, interviews, and retrospectives published ahead of the show’s 50th anniversary. But Vanity Fair has a fun oral history today from a dozen-plus SNL writers reflecting on getting hired and their first sketch to make it to air. Interviewees include The Good Place‘s Michael Schur, 30 Rock‘s Robert Carlock, Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s JB Smoove, Workaholics‘ Jillian Bell, Girls5Eva‘s Paula Pell, Chevy Chase, and Colin Jost, among others.

The anecdotes range from Chase’s take on the birth of “Weekend Update” (it’s different, and gives Chase himself way more credit, than the version in the Saturday Night film) to a Spanish variety show parody hosted by Madonna and penned by Robert Smigel. “They used to call me the king of the pitch, because I would pitch as if I was doing stand-up,” Smoove shares. “I think the first one that even made it was ‘Butt Pregnant.’ That was with Kristen Wiig, and it was her first sketch too. And I got a big laugh in the room. Then one of the writers, when they went around to their turn to pitch their idea, they said, ‘My idea is I wanna help JB write ‘Butt Pregnant.'”

Sarah Silverman, meanwhile, never got a sketch to air during her single season as a writer (1993-1994). But she has much more interesting and frankly darker recollections to share. Like the fact that the ladies’ room required a key “because it was dangerous for women. Because one of the guys might come in and…you know… So it’s like instead of expecting appropriate, non-rapey behavior from the men in the cast, they just lock it.” Or that she discovered a supply of fresh socks and underwear in Ian Maxtone-Graham’s drawer and would sneak it and wear them on Tuesday nights. “And if I bumped into him in the hallway and I was wearing his shorts and his socks, I just had an attitude like, Fucking say something! And he never did,” she says. You can read the full piece for yourself here.