Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, January 5. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Good Sam (CBS, 10 p.m.): The TV powers that be heard you wanted yet another medical drama, since Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Med, The Good Doctor, The Resident, and New Amsterdam apparently aren’t enough for primetime. Enter CBS’ latest attempt at the genre. Sophia Bush leads Good Sam as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who becomes the chief of surgery at her hospital when her boss falls into a coma. When he wakes up months later and resumes his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising his work (and his ego) as he recovers. Oh, and her boss is also her father, Dr. Rob Griffith (Jason Isaacs).

Rob constantly challenges Sam’s medical expertise, but let’s assume she’s too “good” to let his doubts get to her, as Good Sam examines their relationship in the landscape of their professional endeavors. The cast also includes Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, and Davi Santos.

Regular coverage

The Book Of Boba Fett (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Wild card

Rebelde (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Based on the iconic Mexican telenovela of the same name, this Spanish-language teen drama is a reboot that returns to Elite Way School, an international boarding school that was the birthplace of the now legendary RBD band. A new generation of students enrolls in the school with dreams of joining the prestigious music program, and vie to win the Battle O f T he Bands to become musical stars.

Midseason returns (CBS, ABC, NBC): Network TV continues to resume its usual programming with the returns of CBS’ The Amazing Race, ABC’s The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, The Chase, and NBC’s Dick Wolf dramas Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and the formerly Sophia Bush-led Chicago P.D. Whew.