In The Penguin's top-shelf finale, everybody gets to hell in their own way

How do you make a monster?

If The Penguin has one central philosophical query, it’s this one. The show already ran us through a test course on the subject back in “Cent’anni,” of course, demonstrating how a rich daddy’s girl with a skosh too much conscience got herself twisted into one of Gotham’s most notorious boogeymen. Tonight, in its occasionally silly, but also genuinely horrifying, finale, The Penguin goes for the gold: striving to answer once and for all exactly what kind of monster Oswald Cobb really is and how he got there.

If you ask his mother—and apply lethal amounts of manipulation and pressure to get the truth out of her, as Sofia Gigante ultimately does tonight—then Oz was maybe just born bad. We open with Francis Cobb finally getting her turn in the show’s flashback machine, plunged by Sofia and Dr. Rush back into the days immediately after two of her three sons drowned in a Gotham storm sewer due to the actions of the third. Visited by friend/employer/local mobster Rex (Louis Cancelmi), Francis admits that she found Oz’s flashlight in his coat pocket right after Jack and Benny’s deaths, revealing that he knew precisely where his brothers were as they choked on their last few gasps of air. For Francis, there’s no doubt: Oz killed them so he could have her all to himself.

What’s interesting about these flashbacks, though—and in contrast to the others we’ve seen in the series, both in terms of presentation and, frankly, artfulness—is that they’re very much presented not as objective truth but as memories. Most notably, that’s by having Deirdre O’Connell continue to play Francis throughout the sequence (after sparing a glance in the mirror to see last episode’s Emily Meade looking back). That’s smart on multiple levels, not least for the simple reason that it doesn’t divorce one of the show’s best performers from her character at the moment of her greatest agony. But it also highlights the subjective nature of the scenes, as a bitter and heartbroken Francis wavers on the question of whether to take Rex up on his offer to eliminate the “devil in her home.” We in the audience know Oz locked his brothers away in a moment of impulsive anger, not calculation (with shades of his decades-later killing of Alberto). We saw him anxious as they failed to come home, even as he cozied up to his mom. We didn’t see him exult in their deaths, and while he does appear as more of a needy manipulator in his flashback scenes tonight, well, those are happening in Francis’ head, too, right? The important thing is that she believes it—has always believed it—and it’s informed everything about their relationship ever since.

In fact, “A Great Or Little Thing” goes so far as to suggest that Oz can’t truly understand why anyone would blame him—for anything. The episode finalizes the show’s thesis, which it’s sold us on again and again, that Oz Cobb’s greatest gift isn’t for deceiving others but himself. That his endless unwillingness to give up, and his seemingly inexhaustible font of bullshit, both stem from the same place: a constant reshaping of reality to fit the narrative endlessly running in his head. He can’t confess to killing his brothers when Sofia is threatening to cut off his mom’s finger—in the bloody “family therapy session” that kicks off the episode, once we’re through the cold open—because he’s told himself the story where he’s blameless (“City took ’em”) so many times that there’s no room left for guilt or regret. Much later in this finale, Sofia will tell him she’s saving a spot for him in hell, and he’ll scoff. It reads in the moment as the arrogance of the victorious schemer, but the deranged thing is that he’s right to dismiss the idea: As we’ll see, there is no purgatory so horrifying or grotesque that Oswald Cobb can’t tell himself is heaven.

I’ve complained in the past about the deformities that an endless gift for lying can impose on a character at the center of a story—about how having a protagonist who will say and do anything to survive, with complete conviction, robs both Cobb’s story, and Colin Farrell’s performance, of anything solid for the viewer to grasp on to. (To put it another way: Farrell can’t project depth when his character is pathologically incapable of possessing it.) The cleverness of “Great Or Little Thing,” then, is in how it deploys these traits as horror rather than asking us to identify with what Cobb is doing. It’s horrifying to see Oz worm his way into respectable society by spinning a (shockingly plausible) lie about the Falcone/Maroni “drug war” to his pet councilman. It’s horrifying to see the lieutenants of the various crime families fall prey to his self-serving rhetoric about the rise of the underdogs. It’s horrifying to see him do The Most Predictable Thing Ever to Vic before literally discarding him without a single glance back. And it’s especially horrifying to see what “victory” ends up looking like for the monster who would be king.

Before I get to that horror show, though, let me circle around and say farewell to the rest of our cast before I bid The Penguin farewell for good. I’ve given Sofia shorter shrift than usual tonight, because she’s mostly in “overconfident antagonist” mode, doing a lot of things that do not involve shooting her nemesis in the head, in hopes of working out her Papa Falcone issues. (That’s not subtext, by the way; she pretty much says it.) Cristin Milioti gives one last gift to this show in her final sequences, though, projecting sheer joy as she finally burns the Falcone mansion to the ground. (That shot of her with three cigarettes in her mouth, getting ready to burn Carmine’s birthday watch, feels tailor-made for memes.) I’ve gushed pretty endlessly about Milioti’s work on this series, but that’s just because it’s been the textbook definition of understanding the assignment: It is not easy to play a character who’s deliberately running her manic side as hard as it can go while also keeping in touch with her humanity, but Milioti has managed it at basically every turn. I can only hope this series will take her on to bigger and better things, because she’s proved she has the chops for the big leagues.

As for Rhenzy Feliz and Vic, well…he did his best with what he was given, right? Vic has had a nice little arc throughout this season, which even gets some nice payoffs as he comes to Oz’s rescue multiple times tonight. But the fact is that this character was introduced as an adjunct to Oz, has existed only in relation to his story every step of the way, and dies tonight to demonstrate the apex of that tale. He was always going to go like this, because The Penguin is not a show that can let its Symbol Of Innocence survive to the endgame. In a series that has a terrible tendency to just have characters say the point of the scene so that nobody’s confused—see Rex hamf-istedly laying out his manipulation tactics in the cold open, or Oz just begging his comatose mom to tell him she’s proud of him later on tonight—few have clunked harder than Vic telling a man who has destroyed every person he’s ever loved that he thinks of him as family and then not anticipating what happens next. He might as well have died of subtlety deficiency, instead of having his uncle-boss’ hands wrapped tightly around his throat.

Which leaves us, inevitably, with our last man waddling. In eight weeks of critiquing this show, I’ve often bemoaned the fact that The Penguin operates more as a collection of references to other, better shows, unwilling to be truly bold enough to do anything original. Sometimes it was an okay Gotham, or a pretty lazy Sopranos, or a fitfully entertaining Breaking Bad. But it hits a genuine note that’s all its own in its final sequence tonight, as Oz—all enemies defeated, all accounts settled—comes home to his new penthouse apartment to slay that old bugbear subtext at last. He checks in on his now-comatose mother, brimming with pride at having subjected her to what he’ll never understand is a fate worse than death. Then he goes downstairs to his best girl Eve—and boy howdy, were those comments I made two weeks ago about the show playing up the resemblance between Carmen Ejogo and Deirdre O’Connell prescient, huh?—who’s dressed up in his mother’s old dress, dancing to his mother’s old music, and smiling as she tells mother’s old son that he’s a very good boy (while he happily calls her “Ma”). We don’t get Eve’s perspective on this latest weird and humiliating gig in what’s presumably been a long line of them, outside a few pained expressions over Oz’s shoulder. But the honest, awful truth is that we don’t need to: Oswald Cobb is the king of Gotham now, and that means what he says—and believes—is true. God help us all…at least, as a flickering spotlight in the sky reminds us, until The Batman 2.

