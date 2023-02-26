Physical media may be devalued by some in our streaming-dominated world, but you’d be surprised how many great titles are only available on disc. Or maybe you’ve forgotten how rewarding some DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD offerings can be, especially when they’re loaded with special packaging and bonus features. With that in mind, here’s a look at all the best films and shows you can spin starting in March, including the physical debuts of Babylon, The Whale, and Plane. Also on tap are the 4K UHD debuts of Cinderella, The Exorcist III, Phenomena, Dragonslayer, and many more. Read on!
Air Force One (1997)
Available March 7
Harrison Ford plays a U.S. president whose position of “not negotiating with terrorists” is challenged when Air Force One is hijacked with the president’s family on board. Sony has released a 4K UHD edition of Air Force One before, but this is a special SteelBook edition. It contains the same 4K restoration and Dolby Vision HDR presentation of the 1997 action-thriller with audio commentary by director Wolfgang Petersen.
The Whale (2022)
Available March 14
Brendan Fraser received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his comeback performance in this psychological drama directed by Darren Aronofsky. The Lionsgate Home Entertainment Blu-ray contains two featurettes: “People Are Amazing: Making The Whale” and “The Sounds of the Sea: Scoring The Whale.” There is no concurrent 4K UHD release.
Phenomena (1985)
Available March 8
Jennifer Connelly plays a young girl with a telepathic connection to insects who is enlisted by police to help find a serial killer in Phenomena, a bizarre cult classic by director Dario Argento. This limited edition 4K UHD of 6,000 copies from Synapse Films contains three versions of the film: the original Italian version, the international English version, and the truncated U.S. “Creepers” version. The set is packaged with a collector’s booklet, fold-out poster, and lobby cards. Bonus features include archival interviews, audio commentaries, radio spots, and a handy visual essay by producer Michael Mackenzie explaining the film’s different cuts.
Red Eye (2005)
Available March 21
Rachel McAdams plays a woman kidnapped on a commercial flight by a charming stranger (Cillian Murphy) in this gem of a thriller by Scream director Wes Craven. The limited edition 4K UHD debut of the movie features a new 4K restoration and Dolby Vision HDR presentation. In addition to the legacy extras ported over from the previous disc release, there are three new bonus features: audio commentary by editor Patrick Lussier, “Filmmaker Focus: Wes Craven and Red Eye,” and “Wes Craven: In His Own Words.”
Inland Empire (2006)
Available March 21
Laura Dern plays “a woman in trouble” in David Lynch’s first movie filmed digitally, Inland Empire. Criterion Collection is releasing a Blu-ray featuring a 4K restoration which was supervised by Lynch. Extras include two 2007 films about Lynch, new conversations between Dern and Kyle MacLachlan, 75 minutes of extra scenes, the Lynch short film Ballerina, and a featurette of Lynch reading excerpts from his 2018 book, Room To Dream.
Dragonslayer (1981)
Available March 21
Fans of the fantasy classic Dragonslayer, starring Peter MacNicol and Ralph Richardson, will not be disappointed by Paramount’s 4K UHD debut presentation of the film in both a standard edition and a SteelBook. Not only did the film get a 4K restoration and a Dolby Vision HDR presentation, but it’s also loaded with bonus treasures, including a new commentary featuring director Matthew Robbins and Guillermo del Toro, six new in-depth featurettes about the movie’s special effects, and original screen tests.
Babylon (2022)
Available March 21
Babylon is a divisive black comedy/drama about 1920s Hollywood starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and Jean Smart. Paramount is releasing the Oscar-nominated spectacle as a standard 4K UHD and a limited edition SteelBook. Bonus features include “A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon,” “The Costumes of Babylon,” and “Scoring Babylon,” plus deleted and extended scenes not included in the 189-minute feature.
The Exorcist III (1990)
Available March 28
The Exorcist author William Peter Blatty wrote and directed The Exorcist III, easily the scariest and best movie in the franchise after the original. Starring George C. Scott, Jason Miller, and Brad Dourif, The Exorcist III is only recently beginning to be appreciated for its outstanding performances and one of the most terrifying jump-scares in history. The 4K UHD Collector’s Edition features the theatrical cut of this horror gem, plus the alternate Legion Director’s Cut, which was thought to be lost.
Dead Silence (2007)
Available March 28
Saw and Insidious co-creator James Wan directed this cult horror film about a creepy ventriloquist doll named Billy. Dead Silence didn’t get much love from critics upon its release but has since developed a fan following, which is why Scream Factory is finally releasing it on 4K UHD. New bonus features on this Collector’s Edition include interviews with Wan, writer Leigh Whannell, and ventriloquist dummy creator Tim Selberg. The included Blu-ray also has an unrated cut of the movie, deleted scenes, and legacy bonus features ported over from the previous disc release.
Cinderella (1950)
Available March 28
If you want a 4K UHD copy of the 1950 hand-drawn animation classic Cinderella, the only place you can buy it on March 28 is from the Disney Movie Club. This Ultimate Collector’s Edition also includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and digital code. Each set is packaged with a collectible lithograph from the dress transformation sequence. The bonus features appear to mirror those in the Diamond Edition Blu-ray release, including the Tangled Ever After short, deleted scenes, and an alternate opening scene. It’s unclear if Cinderella will be available on 4K UHD anywhere besides the Disney Movie Club in the future, so don’t turn into a pumpkin waiting for that to happen if you want a copy.
Chucky: Season Two (2022)
Available March 28
If you’re a fan of the Chucky films that began in 1988 with Child’s Play, you need to check out the continuation of the killer-doll franchise in Don Mancini’s Chucky TV series. Brad Dourif still voices Chucky and many actors from the movies appear on the show, including Jennifer Tilly doing double duty as herself and demented killer Tiffany. The Blu-ray of season two includes deleted scenes, but we wish Chucky’s hilarious post-episode commentary clips that aired on Syfy were also available here.
Plane (2023)
Available March 28
Gerard Butler plays a pilot who makes an emergency landing on a war-torn island after a lightning strike in this surprising action hit that dropped out of nowhere and scored high with both critics and audiences. Plane is being released on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray, but not much is known about extras at this time. What we do know is that a sequel to Plane, titled Ship, is already in the works.
