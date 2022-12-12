The second season of The White Lotus has come to an end in an appropriately dramatic (and hilarious) fashion. We’ve said goodbye (and, in some cases, “rest in peace”) to some fan-favorite characters, including Haley Lu Richardson’s Portia. But as she enters the annals of White Lotus alumni, Richardson has a suggestion for who should check into the hotel after her.

“Nicholas Cage!” she suggests in her recent interview with The A.V. Club’s Gabrielle Sanchez. “He could do some wild shit.”

CC Off

English Haley Lu Richardson talks “The White Lotus” season 2 finale

Not much is yet known about the third season of the Emmy-award-winning anthology series, but creator Mike White teased some of his ideas after the season finale aired. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” he explained. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Advertisement

As for the season that just concluded, Richardson tells The A.V. Club that she knew who was going to die all along, but it wasn’t her focus— instead, she was reading each script with “so much empathy for Portia,” as is, arguably, her job to do. “We got all seven episodes up front, and then we filmed the whole show completely out of order, so it was literally like a, I don’t know, 800-page movie or something that we did for five months all over the place,” she shares. “Which was really hard, I’ve never done anything like before. It was hard to like, keep my shit together. As Haley and Portia.”

Portia managed to keep her shit together enough to make it out of Italy alive, which is more than can be said for —spoiler— her employer. And Haley managed to check a major item off her bucket list, which was working with White. You can hear Haley explain how she manifested her collaboration with the White Lotus mastermind above.