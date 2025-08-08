This year's "tousling Trump's hair" is "bear hug from Gutfeld" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gutfeld plugged his new Fox News game show and exposed Fallon for being a drunken buffoon.

It took Jimmy Fallon a while to live down tousling Donald Trump’s hair on The Tonight Show ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Back then, it was unpopular to cape for Trump, and the moment was the subject of scorn and derision from the political left. But the tides have changed in Trump’s second term, and major entertainment studios are eager to appease the president and his legion of devoted fans. Who better to appeal to that audience than Jimmy Fallon, tousler of hair, least political and most milquetoast of all his late night peers? And so it was under these conditions that Trump’s favored late night host, Greg Gutfeld, appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show in a rare crossover between Fox News and the dreaded “mainstream media.”

The segment is about as oily as you’d expect; when Gutfeld came out on stage, the two shared a big hug as if they were long-lost comrades. Turns out they were, as Gutfeld’s first anecdote was about meeting Fallon years earlier when they were both wasted and how kindly Fallon had treated him then. Setting aside how humiliating it is that Gutfeld made Fallon sound like a drunken buffoon, the underlying message of the story is clear: Fallon has always been willing to embrace the right, unlike some other late night hosts Gutfield can—and has—named.