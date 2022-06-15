Tuca & Bertie is set to return for its third season next month, making the most of its new life on Adult Swim after getting canceled by Netflix one season in. Starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, the animated series follows the titular best friends as they navigate life at different paces.



The show was created by Lisa Hanawalt, previously known for giving BoJack Horseman its distinct look. Using her signature style, Tuca, Bertie, and Bertie’s boyfriend Speckle (Steven Yeun) are birds with humanoid bodies, though the overall look of the show is brighter and more psychedelic.

Like BoJack, Tuca & Bertie blends drama and humor, tackling subjects like addiction and sexual assault while also making good use of its stars’ reputations for comedy. In the trailer for the new season, the duo seem to be confronting mortality, with Tuca landing in the hospital and Bertie getting eaten by a snake.

“I can’t wait for everyone to catch up on all the latest calamity and soul-searching from these birds,” Hanawalt says in a statement. “Season three is packed with romance, chronic pain, ambition, large ducks, lustful trees, and hungry snakes!”

Tuca & Bertie | Season 3 OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim

Matthew Rhys, Nico Santos, Justina Machado, and Janelle James will be guest starring this season. Returning voice talents include Maria Bamford, Nicole Byer, Randall Park, Margaret Cho, Cole Escola, and Paul F. Tompkins.

Haddish was recently seen in the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty. The second season of the comedy-mystery show recently went into production and will feature the actress reprising her role as Detective Danner, alongside new cast members including John Cho, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Zach Woods, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Wong’s third Netflix standup special Don Wong premiered earlier this year, and she was heard in another voice role on the Big Mouth spinoff show Human Resources. She’s set to be seen on the streamer again in Beef, re-teaming with Yeun in live action for the upcoming A24-produced series.

Yeun has also been lending his voice to Prime Video’s Invincible. Before Beef arrives, he’ll be seen on the big screen this summer in Nope.

Season three of Tuca & Bertie premieres on July 10 on Adult Swim. Episodes will be streaming the next day on HBO Max, which is also making the second season available on June 24.