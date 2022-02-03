A whole new murder mystery is afoot in The Afterparty, Christopher Miller’s Apple TV+ series that’s thick with comedy stars like Sam Richardson, Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer, and Ben Schwartz. Last week’s three-part premiere introduced the victim: Xavier (an agreeably obnoxious Dave Franco), a multi- hyphenate performer with legions of fans and a Hall & Oates biopic under his belt, along with a whole lot of sand after he apparently fell off a cliff at the afterparty for his high school reunion.

Haddish leads the investigation as the charming but no-nonsense Detective Danner, who is racing against time to solve the case. Is Xavier’s death a murder or an accident? And if he was killed, who did it? Those are the questions that the series seeks to answer with each new episode, which centers on a different suspect, who becomes the “star of their own movie.” We’ve already seen Richardson’s Aniq make his way through a rom-com opposite Zoë Chao’s, uh, Zoë, his former classmate. As Yasper, Schwartz delivered multiple musical numbers.

This week, it’s Chelsea’s ( Glazer) turn in the hot seat. We’ve seen her slinking around the reunion, looking both pissed off and utterly soused. Everyone’s motives are being examined through different genres—in this A.V. Club exclusive clip, it looks like Chelsea’s going to find herself in more of a noir-ish thriller.

Is Chelsea a woman scorned, a woman in danger, or both? What exactly happened at that party 10 years ago? And is Detective Danner really going to give Chelsea the benefit of the doubt? So far, she’s kept an open mind about who the culprit could be, though she doesn’t seem to think Xavier’s death was an accident. Every tête-à-tête with a party guest does bring her closer to solving the case, even if she’s subjected to the romantic hopes and s ong-and-dance numbers of others. Could Chelsea’s story finally seal the deal?

The fourth episode of The Afterparty hits Apple TV+ at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, February 4. New episodes are out weekly.