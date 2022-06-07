There’s nothing like a healthy dose of teen angst to make a girl want her father miles away from anything going on in her life. But in the trailer for Prime Video’s Don’t Make Me Go, single dad Max (John Cho) is on a mission to bridge that gap with his teen daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) before he loses the chance forever due to a serious illness.

The film finds Max with his heart set on being with his daughter while he still can after discovering that his increasingly worsening headaches may be terminal. Max plans to bond with Wally during a cross-country road trip from California to New Orleans—he tells his her they’re headed to his college reunion.

Wally is initially less than sold on the idea of a summer on the highway with her dad. “I will be miserable the entire time,” Wally says without looking away from her computer screen after Max first pitches the idea. Wally knows her dad has headaches, but doesn’t realize just how serious his condition is—plus she has a boyfriend with a bowl cut that she’s far more focused on.

But as the father-daughter duo spend more time together over the course of the road trip laughing, crying, and snapping selfies together, they realize just how essential they are to one another. “I want you for my whole life,” Wally tells Max in one tearful roadside scene.

Hannah Marks is set to helm the film, with Vera Herbert penning the script. Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Kaya Scodelario all round out the cast.

“Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride,” Prime Video wrote in a statement.



Don’t Make Me Go hits Prime Video on July 17.