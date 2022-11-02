Tuca & Bertie, the beloved animated comedy starring Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish, has been canceled . Like Netflix before them, Adult Swim will no longer be making new episodes . Though credit where it’s due, Adult Swim let the show run for a second season before giving it the ax.

Canceling Tuca & Bertie never gets any easier. It was difficult for the people who made it and fans who watched it when the show was initially canceled by Netflix in 2019 . Adult Swim, surprisingly, swooped in to snatch up the show in 2020, letting it run for two seasons of increased viewership, according to Deadline.

“Tuca & Bertie has sadly been canceled,” show creator Lisa Hanawalt tweeted. But, as before, Hanawalt believes there is a chance that the show will, again, go on in some capacity.



“I still have a beautiful and weird ending to T&B in mind, hopefully someday we’ll get the chance to finish their story,“ Hanawalt wrote in a statement. “In the meantime, I’m not done creating. I’ve witnessed so many people connecting with this show on a profound level, and I intend to keep telling stories like this, no matter what.”

Read the full statement below:

Tuca & Bertie has sadly been canceled. To all our fans – we love you and can’t thank you enough for your support over the years. Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy. Working with Adult Swim was creatively fulfilling, our execs were all smart and thoughtful, and I’m grateful that we got the space to make all these wild and heartfelt episodes about things that matter to me very much. I’m so proud of the work done by all my talented coworkers and collaborators on this show. Please watch the end credits and take note of all these names in the cast and crew. I’m also very glad we were able to be covered by The Animation Guild and the Writers Guild of America. I hope any show creators who have the leverage to fight for unionizing their productions will continue to do so.