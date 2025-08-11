Weapons takes down Freakier Friday at the box office Warner Bros. continues its hot streak with its seventh number one film of the year.

Whatever mysterious power made those kids run away in Weapons must have also lent some of its black magic to Warner Bros. The studio extended its unprecedented turnaround this weekend with its seventh number one opening of the year. The kids may have made a break for it, but audiences ran straight to theaters for Zach Cregger’s sophomore horror. Weapons made off with $43 million, more than the entire run of Cregger’s last feature, Barbarian, in just one weekend. (The thriller about a mixed-up Airbnb booking brought in $41 million in 2022.) Warner Bros. is still dealing with plenty of issues (not to mention the company’s impending split), but even with the massive success of films like Sinners and A Minecraft Movie, this additional infusion of cash is certainly welcome after earlier 2025 flops like Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights.