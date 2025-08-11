Weapons takes down Freakier Friday at the box office

Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
Whatever mysterious power made those kids run away in Weapons must have also lent some of its black magic to Warner Bros. The studio extended its unprecedented turnaround this weekend with its seventh number one opening of the year. The kids may have made a break for it, but audiences ran straight to theaters for Zach Cregger’s sophomore horror. Weapons made off with $43 million, more than the entire run of Cregger’s last feature, Barbarian, in just one weekend. (The thriller about a mixed-up Airbnb booking brought in $41 million in 2022.) Warner Bros. is still dealing with plenty of issues (not to mention the company’s impending split), but even with the massive success of films like Sinners and A Minecraft Movie, this additional infusion of cash is certainly welcome after earlier 2025 flops like Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights.
While Freakier Friday couldn’t beat Weapons, its premiere isn’t giving Disney any reason to freak out either. The Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan-fronted legacyquel managed to switch its ticket sales into a $29 million opening, just $1 million under pre-release projections, per TheWrap. That’s good news for Disney, because the studio’s other major film right now probably is causing some freak outs at HQ. The Fantastic Four: First Steps only managed to bring in $16 million in its third weekend, a 60% drop from last weekend’s $39 million haul, which was already a 67% drop from its $118 million opening. That puts Marvel’s first family at $230 million overall, 21% behind the pace set by DC’s massively successful Superman, per TheWrap. Looks like the MCU may need a hero of its own to turn things around.
Check out the rest of this weekend’s top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, below:
- Weapons, $42,500,000
- Freakier Friday, $29,000,000
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps, $15,500,000
- The Bad Guys 2, $10,400,000
- The Naked Gun, $8,375,000
- Superman, $7,800,000
- Jurassic World: Rebirth, $4,700,000
- F1: The Movie, $2,835,426
- Together, $2,600,000
- Sketch, $2,527,285