Clockwise from left: The Good Lord Bird (Photo: William Gray/Showtime); Tiny Pretty Things (Photo: Netflix); The Flight Attendant (Photo: Phil Caruso/HBO Max); Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Image: Bungie) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

AVQ&A Welcome back to AVQ&A, where we throw out a question for discussion among the staff and readers. Consider this a prompt to compare notes on your interface with pop culture, to reveal your embarrassing tastes and experiences. Prev Next View All

If you’re like us, you spent this past holiday season catching up with the movies, shows, books, podcasts, music, and games on your to-do list. So, this week we’re asking:

What pop culture did you spend the holidays with?

