Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, March 12, to Thursday, March 16. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

The 95th Academy Awards (ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.)

95th Oscars Movies Are Dreams Promo

Hollywood’s biggest night of the year (until Barbie releases this summer, that is) has arrived, and here’s how to watch it. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars, where the top nominees include Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Tár, and Elvis. Expect lots of notable presenters like Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, John Travolta, Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, and, yes, Ariana DeBose. What will win Best Picture? Who will take the Best Actress trophy between Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett? And will RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” performance force everyone in the audience to stand up and dance?

The Last Of Us season one finale (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Episode 9 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

After captivating audiences over the past two months, HBO’s The Last Of Us is closing out its first season. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hit another crossroads, because a cannibal pastor, Cordyceps, and a lack of resources wasn’t enough. The finale, titled “Look For The Light,” will bring in Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the video game. Look out for The A.V. Club’s recap Sunday night and other coverage on the site this week. And if you’re looking for more post-apocalyptic shows to devour, we have you covered.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

It took two years, but Ted Lasso is finally back. The third and probably final season consists of 12 episodes, which The A.V. Club will recap weekly. The award-winning Apple TV+ comedy will follow Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he leads Richmond AFC on and off the field, delve into Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley’s (Juno Temple) relationship, and track whatever villainous activity Nate (Nick Mohammed) is up to with Rupert (Anthony Head). The show might be ending, but Sudeikis has hinted at spin-offs, so brace yourselves.

Hidden gems

A Spy Among Friends (MGM+, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

A Spy Among Friends Limited Series Trailer

British espionage thriller A Spy Among Friends is finally airing in the U.S. a few months after its U.K. premiere. Set in 1963, the show follows MI6 intelligence officer Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis), who learns that his close friend has been working as a KGB double agent. Hey, it’s not The Americans, but A Spy Among Friends is still pretty solid. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

﻿This series is more Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy than The Spy Who Loved Me, with a stellar ensemble that makes even the most seemingly drab and dry scenes (two people in a room talking) feel like high-stakes drama with spidery diplomatic repercussions.



Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

The doc Money Shot: The Pornhub Story details the popular website’s sex trafficking and censorship scandals as it became a multibillion-dollar company and changed the adult entertainment industry. To tell its tale, Money Shot sits down with with journalists, Pornhub’s ex-employees, sex workers, and activists.

More good stuff

Gotham Knights (The CW, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)

Gotham Knights | Season 1 Trailer | The CW

The CW isn’t getting rid of all its superhero dramas just yet. Case in point: Gotham Knights, which takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s death. Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), Wayne’s adopted son, forms an alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies—who are accused of a murder they didn’t commit—so everyone can find out who the hell killed Bruce.

Shadow And Bone (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix’s fantasy drama Shadow And Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s books, is back for round two. The new season catches up with Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), an orphan and a Sun Summoner on the run from the Darkling (Ben Barnes) as she strives to protect Ravka nation from his shadow army. (And so what if they may or may not be attracted to each other?) The cast includes Archie Renaux, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Freddy Carter, and Zoë Wanamaker. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review this week.

Queens Court (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Queens Court | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Peacock’s latest reality series, Queens Court, brings together three of the genre’s big names: Celebrity Big Brother’s Tamar Braxton, Basketball Wives’ Evelyn Lozada, and BET Presents: The Encore’s Nivea. Each of them will collectively try to find their romantic partner from a roster of 21 contestants. All 10 episodes drop on the same day.

Can’t miss recaps

The Bachelor (ABC, Monday, 8 p.m., season 27 premiere)



Perry Mason (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.)

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey (Bravo, Tuesday, 8 p.m.)

The Mandalorian (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Top Chef (Bravo, Thursday, 9 p.m.)

Party Down (Starz, Friday, 9 p.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Arriving now

Superman & Lois (The CW, Tuesday, 8 p.m., season three premiere)

Good Trouble (Freeform, Thursday, 10 p.m., season five premiere)

Ending soon

Grown-ish (Freeform, Wednesday, 10 p.m., season five finale)

Wolf Pack (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)