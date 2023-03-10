6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. The Oscars are here, people

Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars Trailer - Exclusive World Premiere

Sunday, ABC, 8 p.m.: Yes, everyone’s still buzzing about last year’s Oscars, but it’s time to finally move on. This year’s annual Academy Awards has top nominees like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and Elvis. What’s more, Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the ceremony, which features live performances by artists such as Rihanna and Lenny Kravitz. Look out for The A.V. Club’s Oscars coverage throughout Sunday.

Advertisement

2. Kerry Washington returns to Hulu with UnPrisoned

UnPrisoned | Official Trailer | Hulu

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Kerry Washington is sticking with Hulu for her next TV show after Little Fires Everywhere. She leads UnPrisoned as Paige Alexander, a relationship therapist and single mom who reconnects with her dad after he’s released from prison. Edwin Alexander, played by Delroy Lindo, served 17 years behind bars for selling weed and now struggles to bond with his daughter and teenage grandson. The half-hour dramedy tackles the issue of mass incarceration, and the ensemble includes Marque Richardson and Faly Rakotohavana. Check out The A.V. Club’s interview with Washington next week.

3. South Korean drama The Glory is back

The Glory Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Popular action K-drama The Glory returns for an eight-episode part two a couple of months after premiering on Netflix. The show follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a former victim of bullies who plots an elaborate revenge on them by taking a job at the high school attended by one of their kids years later. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

These intricate story beats are heightened by The Glory’s gorgeous cinematography, which underlines the differences between wealthy and working-class worlds, balancing the luxurious exteriors around Dong-Eun’s rich targets with bleak everyday urban settings. It’s can’t-miss-a-second plotting with can’t-look-away framing. ﻿

Advertisement

4. Idris Elba suits up as Luther one more time

Luther: The Fallen Sun | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Four years after Luther wrapped its five-season run on BBC, the British crime thriller returns in the form of a Netflix movie. (Is that considered a win now?) Idris Elba is back as John Luther, a disgraced detective who plans a prison break to catch a serial killer he failed to capture. The cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review of Luther: The Fallen Sun:

In an attempt to make this a movie with broader appeal, the filmmakers actually dilute what made Luther so compelling on the smaller screen. Though the film can stand on its own as a separate piece of work, new audiences might question what the fuss is all about.

Advertisement

5. FX unveils The Sin Eater: The Crimes Of Anthony Pellicano

The New York Times Presents | S2E3 Trailer - Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano | FX

FX, Friday, 10 p.m.: The latest collaboration between The New York Times and FX examines notorious Hollywood fixer Anthony Pellicano. The two-part docuseries uses never-before-heard recordings to reveal this insider P.I.’s extraordinary methods—harassment, wiretapping, racketeering, intimidation—to hide the sins of celebrities and their lawyers for decades.

Advertisement

6. Jenna Ortega graces Saturday Night Live

Jenna Ortega Is Hosting SNL!

NBC, 11:30 p.m.: Jenna Ortega chose a hell of a week to make her SNL hosting debut. The actor recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast to talk about how she salvaged Netflix’s Wednesday scripts on the fly after growing protective of her character. However, she’s taking the stage at Studio 8H to promote Scream 6, which March 10. She’s joined by musical guest The 1975. Check out The A.V. Club’s take on the evening first thing Sunday.