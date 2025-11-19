Ariana Grande heard that Saturday Night Live's Domingo is "dead"

There’s a new Wicked movie coming out on Friday, which means that Ariana Grande and the rest of the cast have spent the last couple of weeks doing press and circling the globe as if they were trying to reverse the untimely death of Lois Lane. Their travels have brought them this week to New York City, where Wicked: For Good premiered on Monday and where Grande paid old pal Jimmy Fallon a visit to plug the movie and perform a medley of famous duets.

The conversation kicked off with a plug for Grande’s upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which will see Cher join her as musical guest. “I didn’t know it was going to be her until like two days before, and I found out and I almost passed out,” Grande said about the Burlesque star. “What an honor.” She was less enthused about the prospect of another mononym potentially joining her, however. When asked if Domingo might return for a fifth appearance, Grande demurred before landing a fatal blow: “I don’t know, he’s been really busy… I think Domingo is dead, actually.”

Of course, Grande is not a writer on the show, so perhaps she may get fact-checked on what was likely a cheeky little joke. But Domingo has been busy since his first appearance last time she hosted. He appeared in the Charli xcx-hosted episode last November, and alongside Sabrina Carpenter in both the SNL50 special in February and in her hosting debut last month. By that point, Jesse Hasseger declared the bit “espresso-flavored mush” in his review for this website. So perhaps it would be for the best if Domingo’s Lothario ways finally caught up with him, or perhaps SNL will make a fool out of Grande when she hosts next month.