Man who grabbed Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere charged with being public nuisance

Ariana Grande would likely admit that the Wicked: For Good press tour is going the tiniest bit unlike she anticipated. Earlier this month, the singer and actor begged fans not to “wish danger on us” after plane issues forced her to miss the Wicked sequel’s São Paulo premiere. Despite her best efforts, danger—or at least something that probably felt a lot like danger in the moment—found her anyway. In now-viral footage from the film’s premiere even in Singapore yesterday, a man can be seen leaping over a barricade and rushing at Grande, grabbing her. Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo then steps in, shoving the man off and comforting Grande, who looks visibly shaken in the aftermath.

Grande’s harasser has since been identified as self-professed “troll most hated” Johnson Wen, and charged with being a public nuisance in a Singapore court, per BBC. Local outlets report that the 26-year-old man intends to plead guilty. If convicted, he could be fined up to 2,000 Singapore dollars (about $1,540, per the outlet).

Wen has been through accepting limits ’cause someone says they’re so (even if those limits are there for a very good reason) for years now. He’s done this sort of thing before—a fact that can be gleaned from his own Instagram, where he’s posted videos of himself evading security and running onstage at concerts by The Weeknd, Katy Perry, and The Chainsmokers, as well as multiple soccer games. He even posted a video of the most recent incident, along with the caption, “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

Grande has not publicly commented on the incident as of this writing, but she did post the caption “thank you, Singapore ♡ we love you,” on Instagram Friday. Hopefully the rest of this press tour passes without incident, before Wicked: For Good opens in theaters November 21.