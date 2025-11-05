Ariana Grande asks fans, "don't wish danger on us," after missing the Wicked premiere in Brazil

Fans are so obsessulated with Ariana Grande that if she can’t make it to a premiere, they’re wishing harmulation upon her. At least that’s according to an Instagram Story by Grande from earlier today. Grande won’t be attending the São Paulo premiere of Wicked: For Good due to plane issues, and she is asking fans to channel their inner-Glinda and not “wish danger on us” for missing the festivities.
Grande assures fans that she is disappointed by the situation as she has “been looking forward to this moment for a year.” In a follow-up post, she upgraded her sadness to “beyond devastated,” stating that she would not be making it to São Paulo until after the premiere. “My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this, we’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time. Even in attempting a private option, there is a permit necessary in order to fly from here that takes time to attain.”
In the second message, she further detailed how sorry she was for her absence and how hard she’s been working. After explaining that she “wrapped another film on the 31st,” Grande says an issue with her flight forced her to deplane. The other film was Focker-In-Law, which isn’t going to make the anti-male nurse contingent of her fanbase happy. (Don’t get them started on which animals can be milked.) Nevertheless, she explains that because the plane had a “safety problem,” she had to find a different flight to Brazil. Also, she’s been working really hard, so maybe cut her some slack, okay? “I worked all day the 1st and the 2nd as well, just the same as Jonny [Bailey], Cyn[thia Erivo], and Jon [M. Chu] have been working,” she writes. “We all were scheduled to leave the same day. It just so happened that this plane had a safety problem.”
“I am so heartbroken that I’m unable to be there with you all. We sincerely tried everything we could, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”
Wicked: For Good opens on November 21.