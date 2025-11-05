Ariana Grande asks fans, "don't wish danger on us," after missing the Wicked premiere in Brazil In a series of Instagram posts, Ariana Grande asked fans to take it easy on her for missing the Sao Paulo premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Fans are so obsessulated with Ariana Grande that if she can’t make it to a premiere, they’re wishing harmulation upon her. At least that’s according to an Instagram Story by Grande from earlier today. Grande won’t be attending the São Paulo premiere of Wicked: For Good due to plane issues, and she is asking fans to channel their inner-Glinda and not “wish danger on us” for missing the festivities.

“Please don’t wish danger on us,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “We did everything we could, and I promise you no one is more upset than I am, I promise. No matter how upset or disappointed you are, please, please do not wish danger on us or assume that we didn’t try. There was no other time for me to leave, and these plans have been booked for months.”