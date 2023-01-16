The 21 best movie sequels of the last 10 years

The only thing harder to make than a good original movie is its sequel. Some directors take the one-and-done approach when it comes to franchise followups (think Steven Spielberg with the Jaws series, or George Lucas with the original Star Wars trilogy). Others stick around for all future installments (Mad Max’s George Miller) or make some of them (see J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek and Star Wars movies). But all of them would likely agree that making a sequel (or several of them) is a daunting task that comes with great risk (what if the fans don’t like it?), but potentially even greater reward at the box office.

As the King of Sequels, James Cameron, watches his Avatar: The Way Of Water break box office records, The A.V. Club has revisited (in order of release) the best sequels of the last 10 years. These must-see movies either surpassed the original films or were just as effective in making their mark on pop culture. Here are our picks: