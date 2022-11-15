If you ignore Freaky, the Freaky Friday horror-comedy starring Vince Vaughn, it’s been a while since we’ve had a Friday that one could describe as “Freaky.” If you don’t ignore that, it’s only been two years. Nevertheless, what people actually want is not just a body swap, but rather for Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to body swap. Finally, Freaky fans might get their wish.



According to Jamie Lee Curtis, “the right people are talking” about that very thing. After teasing another collaboration with Lohan earlier this week, Curtis took to the red carpet for Glass Onion to report that Disney is, in fact, “interested” in another Freaky Friday, presumably called “Freakier Friday.”

“There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking,” Curtis told Variety. “People are talking. The right people are talking.”

Considering the amount of money Disney’s spent on legacy sequels this year, it wouldn’t be outside the bounds of possibility. Hocus Pocus 2 is already “the biggest opening for a streaming movie ever recorded” in Nielsen history, which should come as a surprise to all those Gray Man fans out there. Should Disenchanted, coming later this month, prove a similarly wise investment, it would make a Freaky Friday 2 all the more enticing for Disney.

“I’m 64 in a week, and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully,” Curtis said. “We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

When pressed as to whether they would make more Freaky Fridays after that, establishing a Freaky Cinematic Universe that would encompass Freaky, Vice Versa, Like Father Like Son, and, of course, The Hot Chick, Curtis was a little less enthused. She insisted that they “try to get another one made.” Fair enough.