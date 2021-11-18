Jennifer Lopez is officially back in her rom-com era. After signing onto Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, the singer/actor will now star in another marriage- themed feature from Universal called Marry Me.

In Marry Me, Lopez stars as music superstar Kat Valdez who is set to marry bossanova hottie Bastian (played by real-life Columbian singer Maluma) in front of millions of people in celebration of the debut of their new single together. Owen Wilson plays a sensible, divorced math teacher who ends up attending the show with his daughter (played by Chloe Coleman).

Now, here’s where things get a little off the rails. Right before the performance, Valdez learns through social media that Bastian is in fact cheating on her with her assistant. Still set on getting married on stage, she scans the audience filled with men holding “Marry Me” signs. Then, like something out a fanfic, she lays eyes on Wilson’s character and says yes, she will marry him.

As with all publicity relationships, they set a three- month timeline for their surprise marriage, with lots of staged dates and romantic rendezvous. It then becomes a “ will they/won’t they” scenario as the two struggle to enter each other’s very different worlds. It’s pretty classic, and feels very much like a rom-com written for JLo.

The film also features performances from Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro, whose other projects include the series Dead To Me, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and the upcoming She-Hulk. John Rogers, Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill have co-written the screenplay based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

Lopez was one of the leading ladies who ruled romantic comedies in the early 2000s with Maid In Manhattan, Monster-In-Law, and The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey (We try not to think about Gigli). Since then she’s picked up a couple more rom-com projects, most notably The Back-up Plan. After years of focusing on her music career and taking on more action forward film projects, it’s nice to see her back on the saddle.