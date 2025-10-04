Comedian Jessica Kirson apologizes for playing Riyadh Festival, gives pay to human rights group

A new development in the ongoing drama surrounding Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival tonight, as one comedian participating in the festival has now issued a formal apology for doing so, and pledged to donate her payment for the show to human rights groups. This is per THR, which reports that comic Jessica Kirson has issued a statement in which she expresses her “sincere regret for having performed under a government that continues to violate fundamental human rights.” She added that, “I have donated the entirety of what I was paid to perform there to a human rights organization.”

In her statement—originally given to THR—the openly gay Kirson said she agreed to participate at the festival due to hopes that it would improve visibility for LGBTQ+ people in the country. “As an openly gay person,” Kirson wrote, “When I was asked to perform in Riyadh, I was surprised. I requested a guarantee that I could be openly out as a lesbian on stage and perform gay material. I hoped that this could help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued. I am grateful that I was able to do precisely that—to my knowledge, I am the first openly gay comic to talk about it on stage in Saudi Arabia. I received messages from attendees sharing how much it meant to them to participate in a gay-affirming event.”

That being said, Kirson added that “I deeply regret participating under the auspices of the Saudi government,” and issued an especial apology to her fans, who’ve been vocal with criticisms on her social media accounts since her participation in the festival became public knowledge. “I have a special relationship with my fans because of the vulnerable nature of my comedy and the trust they place in me as part of the queer community,” Kirson wrote. “To my fans: I see you. I hear you. Your voice matters to me. I love you all, and I am genuinely sorry for making a poor decision that had repercussions I didn’t fully consider. I will take full responsibility for my actions and dedicate myself to making amends, so that my words and choices reflect the respect and care you deserve.”

Riyadh has been a lightning rod for division in the comedy world, in part because of the caliber of names—and the size of the paychecks—it’s been able to throw around. Comics like Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr not only performed at the festival—put on under the auspices of the Saudi government, which has continued to face criticisms for harsh human rights abuses in the country—but spoke in praise of the experience. Meanwhile, many of their contemporaries have called out participants for taking actions that can be seen as lending credibility to the country’s royal family and government. The festival will continue through next week in the Saudi Arabian capital.