Michelle Wolf shares some jokes she would've done at the Riyadh Comedy Festival Meanwhile, Bill Burr says the Saudi royals "loved" his show.

Now that Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air, comedy’s hottest discourse is the Riyadh Comedy Festival. A large group of well known comedians signed on for the Saudi Arabian festival, while other stand-ups from across the political spectrum criticized the decision to take money from the Saudi royal family. Amid all the debate, there have been few genuine jokes—but Michelle Wolf has a few.

Wolf, of course, has some experience making political jokes in a high-stakes, high-pressure environment. She was offered a spot on the Riyadh lineup, but declined in part because her pregnancy would’ve made it impossible anyway. Nevertheless she cooked up some boundary-pushing jokes she would’ve told at the festival for her show “Michelle Wolf’s Thought Box.” For instance: “This festival is sponsored by the Saudi government, so if my set doesn’t go well, if I crash and burn, you can just call me Flight 93.” Throughout the compilation of Riyadh jokes, she judges her own material by how likely it would be to get her killed. After one set, for instance, she ponders, “I think actually both of those I would’ve stayed alive for… maybe not the [one about the] funding of 9/11.”

Wolf didn’t target the comedians who did attend the festival, unlike David Cross or Gianmarco Soresi, who challenged the participating comics to be daring with their material. Soresi joked in a set posted online that President Trump wouldn’t be particularly motivated to save him if he got in trouble with a foreign government, but “If you’re a comedian and go to Saudi Arabia and not say a joke that insults the powers that be, then what was even the point of having Trump on your podcast?”