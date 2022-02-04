Samuel L. Jackson is ready to make you cry with his upcoming Apple TV+ limited series. He co-produces and leads The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey, based on Walter Mosley’s 2010 novel of the same name. The streaming platform unveiled the six-episode drama’s first trailer during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

As seen in the clip, Jackson plays the 93-year-old titular character, an old man with dementia who struggles to come to terms with his fading memories. He lives mostly in solitude without much support from friends or family. After the sudden loss of his trusted caretaker, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of an orphaned teenager, Robyn (Dominique Fishback).

Ptolemy and Robyn learn about Dr. Rubin’s (Walton Goggins) special treatment, which can help restore his memories, but this (obviously shady) process will only work once. Ptolemy is determined because he wants to accomplish two major tasks before: find a seemingly buried treasure, and investigate the death of his nephew.

In addition to Jackson, Fishback, and Goggins, the show also stars Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Miller, Maury Ginsberg, and JoAnne Willette. Mosley, who wrote the novel after watching his mother’s mind deteriorate from early stages of dementia, adapts the story for the screen and serves as executive producer.

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey marks Jackson’s first main television role. Some of his notable TV appearances include Ghostwriter and The Boondocks. He reprised his MCU role, Nick Fury, in Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a couple of episodes. He brings the character back to the small screen in Disney+’s upcoming Secret Invasion.



The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey will premiere on March 11, 2022, on Apple TV+ with two episodes. The remaining four will air weekly.