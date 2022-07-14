[Note: This post contains spoilers for the season one finale of Ms. Marvel.]



As the Marvel Cinematic Universe embiggens, so do the options for hero team-ups that have been previously been established in the comics. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was already a contender for the Young Avengers or Champions group that’s clearly coming soon in live action, as well as the Agents Of Atlas, currently a collective of Asian characters organized by Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). Now, there’s also the possibility that the teen hero will be transferring from Coles Academic High School to Xavier’s School For Gifted Youngsters, something potentially hinted at when Kamran (Rish Shah) planned to head “upstate” while being hunted by the Department Of Damage Control for his similar powers.

Yesterday, the season one finale of Ms. Marvel revealed that Kamala is a mutant in the MCU, signaling that the X-Men are on their way. As for what’s next? You’ll have to ask Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“I don’t know how it fits into the larger MCU,” head writer Bisha K. Ali says in an interview with Variety. “I genuinely can’t answer that. Not because I’m lying. Because I don’t know. Kevin is doing whatever Kevin’s up to—who knows? The man’s full of mysteries. It just was this perfect piece. But the fact that we get to roll out this part of the MCU in our show, my nerd heart could not be more thrilled.”

At the time Kamala was introduced in the comics , a mass T errigenesis event that activated many new Inhumans was happening, so her powers originally emerged from Kree genetic engineering. In adapting the comics, Ms. Marvel is actually closer to the creators’ original intentions.

“As a nerd and fan, I loved being able to throw down that mutation line and letting people make of it what they will,” executive producer and Marvel Comics editor Sana Amanat tells The A.V. Club. “But we always knew we would land on this, and it was an idea we had in the comics that we weren’t able to do. It was nice to be able to do that here.”

While the series successfully told a self-contained story, eagle-eyed fans are always looking for hints at what’s next. With Secret Invasion on the way, plenty of characters could be revealed to be Skrulls impersonating humans. When Variety asked Ali if the DODC’s antagonistic turn is meant to lead up to that event, she had this to say:

“I will tell you honestly that I don’t know the answer to that either way. Is that helpful?”

Well, it’s not an MCU project unless the people involved are left in the dark about a bunch of stuff!