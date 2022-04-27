Andrew Garfield’s been having his biggest year since the height of the Tumblr era, where it was impossible to escape thousands of .gifs and posts about his starring roles in The Social Network (forever changing the lives of anyone who wore flip-flops) and The Amazing Spider-Man.



Advertisement

In the past year, he received an Oscar nomination for tick, tick…BOOM! and donned the Spidey suit again for Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’s also been BUSY. He starred in three films back-to-back (including The Eyes Of Tammy Faye), and has a sizable role in FX’s upcoming limited series Under The Banner Of Heaven which is based on Jon Krakaeur’s true crime book of the same name. The series follows the investigation of the murder of a Mormon mother and her baby.

But Garfield is ready to take a well-deserved break. In a quick chat with Variety, Garfield says, “I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because, as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.” He adds, “I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

While Garfield plans to keep a low-profile until his next project, he’s currently in very high demand. After all, Marvel could come knocking at any second, asking Garfield to be Spider-Man again and play another round of Werewolf—though the actor recently said he has no plans to join the MCU again for now.

This also poses the question of what’ll happen to his rumored role in BBC’s Brideshead Revisited miniseries. Deadline had previously reported that Garfield was set to star alongside Joe Alwyn, Ralph Fiennes, and Cate Blanchett. The Daily Mail also noted the actor was reportedly cast in the lead role as Charles Ryder. The show was set to begin production this year, but with all the awards ceremonies and appearances Garfield’s had to make in the past four months, it seems unlikely filming’s even begun.