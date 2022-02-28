Andrew Garfield’s had a big year, one that includes an Oscar nomination for his role as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick…BOOM! But the one thing people can’t stop asking him about is Spider-Man: No Way Home.



After spending much of the past two years denying any involvement in the latest Spider-Man movie, fans finally got their long- awaited confirmation of Garfield donning the Spidey suit again when No Way Home hit theaters. However, with that game of Werewolf out of the way, fans want to know if Garfield will be back onscreen as Spider-Man.

On the SAG Awards red carpet, Variety’s Marc Malkin asked Garfield if he was set to return to the MCU. Garfield said, “No plans, that’s the truth.” But he’s aware that, after lying about not being in No Way Home, people will find it hard to believe anything he says related to Spider-Man going forward. “Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf,” he admitted.

If Garfield does make another appearance in the MCU, he can try keeping things a secret once again but, he has to watch out for Tom Holland. Holland is known for accidentally spilling MCU spoilers and likely giving Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige panic attacks on a regular basis.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb, the host tells Garfield that he knew he was in the movie because Tom Holland hinted at it in a past interview while they were discussing a stunt that involved Zendaya jumping off scaffolding.

“I was talking to this Tom Holland guy. Zendaya was sitting to the left of him and we were talking about-” Plumb starts explaining before Garfield interrupts him to say Holland is a “really bad liar.”



Plumb then rolls the clip from the interview with Holland, where, while Zendaya talked about the stunt, Holland blurted out, “It was really fun—well, I wasn’t there, it looked really fun.” Plumb then hands his phone to Garfield and shares a screenshot of “the moment where you can see [Holland’s] soul leave his body.”

