Jeremy Renner is still "sure" he's going to make Hawkeye season 2

Quick superheroic fact check: Excepting the animated What If…?, it has now been almost three years since any of the actors who played the original Avengers have appeared as their characters in a Marvel TV show or film. (Chris Evans winked at Steve Rogers with last year’s Deadpool And Wolverine, but was revealed to be running a more oldschool game.) Jeremy Renner, specifically, has not suited up as Clint Barton since Hawkeye, which was four years (and, we can’t help but note, one extremely brutal near-death experience) ago. There’s the Robert Downey Von Doom of it all lurking in the future, of course, but at present, the Avengers, as a group, are pretty much retired.

None of which is stopping Renner from throwing out there that he’s “sure” he’ll one day be back for a second season of the Hawkeye TV show. The Mayor Of Kingstown expressed this sentiment this week in an interview with Empire, in which he said “I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2,” and that “I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time Renner has spoken about a second season of Hawkeye recently, albeit in rosier terms this time around: Back in May, he gave an interview in which he said Disney gave him an “insult offer” to come back for the series, rhetorically asking “Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.”

Renner didn’t go quite that hard in that interview—or descend into any free verse about how being forced back into his body after the bliss of non-existence has stripped him of any fears of death—but does say that he’s recovered “150 percent” and is ready to get back to superhero work. “My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.”

