What's on TV this week—With Love, Meghan and Unstoppable Plus, docs on Diddy and SNL, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's finale, and more.

Welcome to What’s On, our roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, January 12 to Thursday, January 16. All times are Eastern. [The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

Editor’s note: Starting January 19, What’s On will publish once per week every Sunday. Do you have any suggestions for the feature? Let us know in the comments.

The biggies

With Love, Meghan (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Meghan Markle’s reality series, partly inspired by her former blog The Tig, features her doling out tips and tricks for cooking, crafting, gardening, and other activities alongside the likes of Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, and Roy Choi.

Unstoppable (Prime Video, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The biographical sports drama Unstoppable centers on Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who was born without a leg but managed to succeed as a wrestler anyway. Jennifer Lopez plays his supportive mother, and the film’s ensemble also includes Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale, and Michael Peña. Look for The A.V. Club‘s review on Tuesday.

More newbies

Scam Goddess (Freeform, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

Laci Mosley’s witty podcast Scam Goddess turns into a true-crime reality series in which she travels across the country digging into cons. The A.V. Club‘s review publishes on Monday.

SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

As Saturday Night Live gears up for its 50th anniversary next month, Peacock drops a four-part docuseries on the show, with former and current cast members such as Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Bowen Yang, Will Ferrell, Andy Samberg, Dana Carvey, and Jimmy Fallon reflecting on its legacy.

Other picks

Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy (Peacock, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

This 90-minute documentary explores Sean “Diddy” Combs’ crimes, early years, and rise in the music industry and features interviews with his friends and former colleagues.

A Real Pain (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

If you still haven’t seen Kieran Culkin’s award-winning performance in A Real Pain yet, Hulu has your back. Written by and co-starring Jesse Eisenberg, the film chronicles two mismatched cousins who take a trip to Poland after their grandmother’s death. Will Sharpe and Jennifer Grey co-star. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

Can’t miss recaps

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+, Tuesday, 9:01 p.m., season one finale)

Arriving now

Miss Scarlet, All Creatures Great And Small (PBS, Sunday, 8-10 p.m., season premieres)

Rogue Heroes (MGM+, Sunday, 9 p.m., season two premiere)

Single’s Inferno (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

St. Denis Medical, Night Court (NBC, Tuesday, 8-9 p.m., midseason premieres)

Harley Quinn (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season five premiere)

XO, Kitty (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two)

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Found (NBC, Thursday, 8-11 p.m., midseason premieres)

Ending soon

Landman (Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)