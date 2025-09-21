Alan Partridge reinvents crowdfunding in the first trailer for How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
Since leaving the BBC, Britain's most sought-after broadcaster has turned to crowdfunding.(Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Spreading his wings once again, Alan Partridge readies his return to television. Following the release of the fourth season of the Partridge podcast, From The Oasthouse, Steven Coogan’s alter ego needs help getting his latest project, How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge), off the ground. Thanks to “inflation and the unions, making a documentary has never been more expensive,” and in the new trailer of How Are You?, the articulate Mr. P offers a fresh take on how to raise funds. It’s called “crowdfunding,” and when Alan does it, it’s a linguistic ballet to circumvent broadcasting guidelines.