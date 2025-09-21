Alan Partridge reinvents crowdfunding in the first trailer for How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Spreading his wings once again, Alan Partridge readies his return to television. Following the release of the fourth season of the Partridge podcast, From The Oasthouse, Steven Coogan’s alter ego needs help getting his latest project, How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge), off the ground. Thanks to “inflation and the unions, making a documentary has never been more expensive,” and in the new trailer of How Are You?, the articulate Mr. P offers a fresh take on how to raise funds. It’s called “crowdfunding,” and when Alan does it, it’s a linguistic ballet to circumvent broadcasting guidelines.

The new trailer is the first whiff of information we’ve received about the new series, which has been in development since 2019. Set after Alan’s “Partrimilgrimmage” to Saudi Arabia, the series focuses on the UK’s mental health crisis. However, considering the name changes the series has undergone—moving from Alan Partridge’s British History to And Did Those Feet … With Alan Partridge and, finally, How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)— we won’t really know what we’re getting until the series lands. This marks his first television series since the second season of This Time aired in 2021.

How Are You? premieres on the BBC on October 3 and will hopefully be available worldwide as soon as humanly possible.