Dropping Apple Music saved me from becoming a lean-back listener With Wrapped season in full swing, there's never been a better time to take yourself off streaming.

It’s Spotify Wrapped season, that special time of year when all your friends share what made-up genre defines them and reveal their “listening age.” It’s a difficult time for Apple Music subscribers. And who even knows what kind of FOMO the Deezer faithful suffer? The message from the streamers is clear, though: Everyone uses these services, and if you want to be part of the fun, you’d better rent your music from them, too. This used to get to me, but thankfully, last September, I finally did what my gut had been urging me to do for years: I quit streaming music.

It didn’t take much effort or planning. One day, my wife said she was canceling her Apple Music subscription, and I followed her out the door. I had been plotting my exit for a while and needed the extra push. I was tired of renting all my music from Apple and forgetting those albums as quickly as I added them to my library. My friends were on the same wavelength, regularly discussing dropping the family plan they shared, purchasing CD players, and modifying iPods. (Do these guys know how to party or what?) All of it seemed so much more tantalizing and engaging than letting my interest in music atrophy, which it had been slowly doing over my decade or so on Apple Music. Convenience is king, and streamers offer subscribers an impossible deal: The entire history of recorded music for as low as $0 a month. But all that choice came at a cost. I began to suspect that flattening all of the world’s music onto a single distributor, making all genres and artists accessible at all times, had degraded my relationship with music as a whole. I was right.