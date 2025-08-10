Alison Brie thinks Ghostface leaves too many survivors in new Screams
The star of Scream 4 and Together gives Ghostface a performance review.(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Step into Alison Brie’s office and have a seat, Mr. Ghostface.
It’s time for the masked killer’s annual performance review of his ability to murder teenage horror movie affiandos. Sadly, if Mrs. Brie’s calculations are correct, he can’t even seem to kill a singular Jenna Ortega. In a recent interview with the Shut Up Evan podcast, Scream alumni and star of Together, Alison Brie, shared her thoughts on the ongoing Scream concern. Namely, Ghostface’s pathetic attempts to take out the above-the-line cast members. According to Brie, who not only stars in Scream 4 but also defends Scream 3, “too many people live” in the most recent entries of the franchise compared to the good old days when the late Wes Craven was behind the camera and “we killed [Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy)] in Scream 2.” Ghostface must be getting soft in his old age because Brie believes “we should be down to two of the ‘core four,’ by Scream 7.”