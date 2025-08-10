Alison Brie thinks Ghostface leaves too many survivors in new Screams

Step into Alison Brie’s office and have a seat, Mr. Ghostface.

It’s time for the masked killer’s annual performance review of his ability to murder teenage horror movie affiandos. Sadly, if Mrs. Brie’s calculations are correct, he can’t even seem to kill a singular Jenna Ortega. In a recent interview with the Shut Up Evan podcast, Scream alumni and star of Together, Alison Brie, shared her thoughts on the ongoing Scream concern. Namely, Ghostface’s pathetic attempts to take out the above-the-line cast members. According to Brie, who not only stars in Scream 4 but also defends Scream 3, “too many people live” in the most recent entries of the franchise compared to the good old days when the late Wes Craven was behind the camera and “we killed [Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy)] in Scream 2.” Ghostface must be getting soft in his old age because Brie believes “we should be down to two of the ‘core four,’ by Scream 7.”

Unfortunately, behind-the-scenes handwringing surrounding star Melissa Barrera’s support of Palestine was more successful toward getting rid of cast members than Ghostface has been. She’s still alive in the continuity, meaning she could come back—not that dying ever prevented someone from returning for another Scream. In the last few entries, Skeet Ulrich’s deceased character, Billy Loomis, returned as the ghostly guide of Barerra’s Sam Carpenter. As Brie notes, the long-assumed-dead Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) returned for Scream 6, leaving some to scratch their heads and wonder, which one is she from again?

Brie isn’t a hardliner on this point, though. In addition to her husband, Dave Franco, pitching the return of her murdered character, Scream 4‘s Rebecca Walters, for a future installment, Brie believes it was a “sad” mistake to kill off Dewey in Scream 6. “Keep the main three,” Brie suggests.

After losing both young stars from the previous two films, Scream 7 will be more of a Woodsboro High School reunion with Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Scott Foley, and Matthew Lillard all making returns to the series. Will Rebecca Walters get an invite? We’ll find out on February 27, 2026, when Scream 7 hits theaters.