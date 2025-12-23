All You Need Is Kill trailer gives an anime answer to Live. Die. Repeat.

Based on the same novel as Edge Of Tomorrow, All You Need Is Kill offers a different spin on an endlessly repeatable idea.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 22, 2025 | 11:37pm
Courtesy of GKIDS
All You Need Is Kill trailer gives an anime answer to Live. Die. Repeat.

As we wait for Tom Cruise and Doug Liman to escape their time loop and make an Edge Of Tomorrow sequel, GKIDS is prepping an anime adaptation of the book that started (and re-started) it all. The 2005 light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka inspired the comic that directly influenced Edge Of Tomorrow, and Sakurazaka’s hit book will finally get a more faithful and much trippier adaptation. Hitting theaters early next year, All You Need Is Kill, directed by Kenichiro Akimoto, has a drastically different aesthetic from the militarized warfare of Edge Of Tomorrow. Instead, it uses the same video game structure and applies mind-melting animation to the endlessly repeatable tale of alien invasion.

Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the year 20XX, ALL YOU NEED IS KILL follows the story of Rita, a resourceful but isolated young woman volunteering to help rebuild Japan after the mysterious appearance of a massive alien flower known as “Darol.” When Darol unexpectedly erupts in a deadly event, unleashing monstrous creatures that decimate the population, Rita is caught in the destruction—and killed. But then she wakes up again. And again. Caught in an endless time loop, Rita must navigate the trauma and repetition of death until she crosses paths with Keiji, a shy young man trapped in the same cycle. Together, they fight to break free from the loop and find meaning in the chaos around them.

All You Need Is Kill lives, dies, and repeats in theaters on January 16, 2026.

 
