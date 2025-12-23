All You Need Is Kill trailer gives an anime answer to Live. Die. Repeat. Based on the same novel as Edge Of Tomorrow, All You Need Is Kill offers a different spin on an endlessly repeatable idea.

As we wait for Tom Cruise and Doug Liman to escape their time loop and make an Edge Of Tomorrow sequel, GKIDS is prepping an anime adaptation of the book that started (and re-started) it all. The 2005 light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka inspired the comic that directly influenced Edge Of Tomorrow, and Sakurazaka’s hit book will finally get a more faithful and much trippier adaptation. Hitting theaters early next year, All You Need Is Kill, directed by Kenichiro Akimoto, has a drastically different aesthetic from the militarized warfare of Edge Of Tomorrow. Instead, it uses the same video game structure and applies mind-melting animation to the endlessly repeatable tale of alien invasion.