Ariana Grande uses Vanity Fair lie detector test to affirm her belief in the moon landing

Poor Ariana Grande just wants to break free from talking about the moon landing, but Vanity Fair won’t let her. While the actor and singer has been vocal about her interest in space (she has a song called “NASA”), she found herself in a bit of a pickle last year during VF‘s lie detector interview. As part of a series of rapid fire questions, Grande’s Wickedco-star, Cynthia Erivo, asked her if she believed the moon landing was fake. “Jesus Christ,” Grande responded. “No!” That answer was “inconclusive,” according the polygraph reader
That one inconclusive answer appears to have haunted Grande for a full year. “I wanna make sure you’re getting the truth this time, because I feel a little bit like we have some air to clear,” Grande said as the same reader strapped her in for this year’s interview with fellow Wicked actor Bowen Yang. “For me, that moon thing… doesn’t sit well with me.” Just to get it out of the way early, she added, “The moon landing has happened… and fuck off if it didn’t.”
The rest of the interview progressed pretty much as expected. (One of the more interesting revelations is that Grande once used her Hollywood pull to help her friend Aaron Simon Gross preview Salt & Straw’s special November ice cream flavors.) That is, until Yang asked Grande if she’d “like a chance to redeem [her]self” regarding the moon landing. “No,” Grande replied. “I wanna move past it.” Yang only doubled down, first asking Grande if she believes that Katy Perry and Gayle King went to the moon (“No, because they didn’t.”) and then asking if she’d sing in space if she were a part of the next Blue Origin crew. (Also no, and she “wouldn’t do that trip, personally.”)
After a brief respite, Yang asked again if there’s anything Grande would like to “clear up about the moon.” “Do you believe in the moon?” he quipped, to which Grande responded, “I do.” That’s when she started getting heated. “The truth is, I don’t give a rat’s ass. I’m worried about Earth, god damn it! We’re burning alive!” she exclaimed. “We’re killing each other. Can we worry about Earth for five minutes? Who gives a fuck about the moon and the flag?”
Kim Kardashian does, for one. In a recent clip from The Kardashians, the All’s Fairstar told a surprisingly receptive Sarah Paulson that she doesn’t believe Buzz Aldrin and “the other one” (aka Neil Armstrong) ever walked on the moon, and she’s seen “a million interviews” proving her point. This comment was so egregious to acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy that he reposted the video on X, assuring Kardashian that we have been to the moon before—six times, in fact. NASA hasn’t commented on Grande’s interview, but while it may not be happy with how little she claims to care, it should at least be content that she believes the moon exists in the first place. You can’t take anything for granted these days.