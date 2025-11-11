Ariana Grande uses Vanity Fair lie detector test to affirm her belief in the moon landing Despite her confirmation of its existence, the Wicked star doesn't give a "rat's ass" about the celestial body when we're "burning alive" here on Earth.

Poor Ariana Grande just wants to break free from talking about the moon landing, but Vanity Fair won’t let her. While the actor and singer has been vocal about her interest in space (she has a song called “NASA”), she found herself in a bit of a pickle last year during VF‘s lie detector interview. As part of a series of rapid fire questions, Grande’s Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, asked her if she believed the moon landing was fake. “Jesus Christ,” Grande responded. “No!” That answer was “inconclusive,” according the polygraph reader

That one inconclusive answer appears to have haunted Grande for a full year. “I wanna make sure you’re getting the truth this time, because I feel a little bit like we have some air to clear,” Grande said as the same reader strapped her in for this year’s interview with fellow Wicked actor Bowen Yang. “For me, that moon thing… doesn’t sit well with me.” Just to get it out of the way early, she added, “The moon landing has happened… and fuck off if it didn’t.”