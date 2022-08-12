In the wake of the big “MGM fuck up” which cost them the rights to Tomb Raider and Ex Machina’s Alicia Vikander the lead role in any sequels, Aubrey Plaza is now toying with the idea of playing Lara Croft in any new project that develops.

The idea was planted by director Edgar Wright, who already thought Plaza had been cast as the lead in a new Tomb Raider production when he saw a magazine cover featuring her as the star in her new film, Emily The Criminal.



“My friend Edgar Wright actually saw that and texted me and said, ‘Oh my god, you’re the new Lara Croft? You’re the new Tomb Raider?’ That’s the character in Tomb Raider,” Plaza said in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon. “And I was like, ‘No, Edgar. That’s my movie, Emily The Criminal.’”

Now, Plaza says she’d “love” to actually play “the original badass.”

“Look, I have no idea what the future holds for me, but I love it,” Plaza says in a new interview with Newsweek. “It was so funny when he texted me that because I didn’t realize how strikingly similar those photos are. Emily is carrying a purse strap and Lara Croft has a gun holster, those are very different. But it’s very weird and totally accidental, but I’ll take it.”

“I love action movies, and I don’t discriminate against big movies or small movies,” she continues. “ I love all kinds of movies. I would love it if somehow that turned into a real thing, but who knows, I have no idea. That’s an iconic character. She’s the original badass.”

With the calls out for a new person to play Croft—previously played by Angelina Jolie—it may not be out of the realm of possibility for Plaza.