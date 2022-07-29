That’s the way it goes in this crazy business–one day, you’re Lara Croft, the next day you’re just some run-of-the-mill Oscar winning actor. This town will chew you up and spit you back out, we tell ya. Luckily, Alicia Vikander has the action hero training to land on her feet.



Yes, sadly, Vikander is out of the Tomb Raider franchise, and the Tomb Raider franchise is out at MGM. The Wrap first reported that the studio had until May to greenlight the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Lara Croft origin story reboot, but the window passed and rights reverted back to the video game company and its production partner, Graham King’s GK Films.

A bidding war for the rights is now reportedly in process, and “a host of Hollywood movie studios are in the mix and put in bids,” per The Wrap. Ever slavering for established IP, a source for The Hollywood Reporter called the situation amongst the studios a “feeding frenzy.”

Unfortunately, studios tend to want their intellectual property served fresh (at least, as fresh as it can be for a story that’s been told and re-told), which means they’ll start from scratch without Vikander or the sequel’s expected director, Misha Green (Lovecraft Country).

Vikander had previously expressed excitement about working with Green on a new Tomb Raider adventure, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in June she saw the writing on the wall. “With the MGM and Amazon buyout, I have no clue. Now it’s kind of politics,” she said. “I think Misha and I have been ready, so it’s kind of in somebody else’s hands, to be honest.”

She hit the nail on the head, there, as the role–and the entire franchise–will now literally be in somebody else’s hands. Place your bets now as to which lucky star will be the next Lara Croft!