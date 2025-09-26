Avatar: The Way Of Water screenings to play just one of three Fire And Ash previews, Clue-style
Fire, fire and ash on the sides of our face.Left: Avatar: Fire And Ash, (Screenshot: YouTube), Right: Madeline Kahn in Clue (Screenshot: YouTube)
Today, in flames (and ash) on the sides of our face news: James Cameron is apparently taking a page out of the playbook of 1985 cult comedy classic Clue for the promotion of his latest Avatar movie, Fire And Ash. Variety reports that an upcoming re-release of the second film in Cameron’s expansive (and expensive) series, Avatar: The Way Of Water, will come packaged with some never-before-seen footage of the franchise’s third film in order to get the Na’vi heads in the audience really praising Eywa—with the twist that the clip will be one of three, and you only get one per screening.