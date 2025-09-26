Avatar: The Way Of Water screenings to play just one of three Fire And Ash previews, Clue-style

Today, in flames (and ash) on the sides of our face news: James Cameron is apparently taking a page out of the playbook of 1985 cult comedy classic Clue for the promotion of his latest Avatar movie, Fire And Ash. Variety reports that an upcoming re-release of the second film in Cameron’s expansive (and expensive) series, Avatar: The Way Of Water, will come packaged with some never-before-seen footage of the franchise’s third film in order to get the Na’vi heads in the audience really praising Eywa—with the twist that the clip will be one of three, and you only get one per screening.

And, sure, this feels like a slightly transparent bid to have Way Of Water creep up just a little higher from its number 3 spot on the list of highest-grossing films of all time. (It has a $400 million wall to climb if it wants to unseat Avengers: Endgame, but we’ve learned to never underestimate how aggressively hordes of movie-goers want to watch blue people yell platitudes about family at each other.) But we choose to instead simply see it as an homage to the simple, universal idea that it’s fun to watch Tim Curry race around a mansion while smugly declaring that Communism was just a red herring, all along.

The Way Of Water re-release begins on October 3, while Ash And Fire—which sees Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri (and their various kids) face off against the novelty of evil (or at least very violently angry) Na’vi—will land in theaters on December 19.