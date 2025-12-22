Barry Manilow shares lung cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow has shared that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The singer, known for his 1978 song “Copacabana,” shared the news on Instagram today along with the news that some of his upcoming concerts will be rescheduled as he undergoes treatment.

“As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” Manilow writes in the post. “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”

The bad news, writes Manilow, is that he will be going into surgery and cancelling some of his concerts to do that. “The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” the singer continues. “So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.” Manilow expects to be back on stage by February, with some existing arena dates shifted into March. “I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he closes out the post. “And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!”