Bill Burr in talks to join The Social Network 2

Having previously proven that fast-talking, acerbic Massholes can exist in space, the world of New Mexico semi-organized crime, and at the top of the Kennedy White House, Bill Burr is now set to demonstrate that they can hang on the internet, too. THR reports that the stand-up comic is in talks to appear in Aaron Sorkin’s self-directed sequel to The Social Network, where, if we had to guess, he will either call someone, or be called, a jagoff at some point during the events of the film.

None of the casting for Sorkin’s movie—which will see him taking over directing duties from the original film’s David Fincher—has been solidified, although Burr might end up joining a cast that includes Jeremy Allen White (as a Wall Street Journal writer), Mikey Madison (as a whistleblower) and Jeremy Strong (reportedly in talks to play Mark Zuckerberg himself). While all those roles are based on real people, Burr will apparently be playing some kind of amalgamation of real-world figures—which, given that Sorkin is reportedly aiming at least parts of his film at the way Facebook ended up interacting with the January 6 Capitol Building riots, really feels like it could encompass a lot of possibilities in terms of characters matching the, let’s call it, “Bill Burr type.”

Burr has appeared in a few acting projects in recent years—including the aforementioned stint as JFK in Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted—but has mostly been working as a stand-up. (Is he on the bill for the controversial, reportedly very lucrative Riyadh Comedy Festival? Sure is!) He also recently made the move to Broadway, appearing opposite Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk in a production of Glengarry Glen Ross, and will be directing and starring in his own film, Born Losers. Bill Burr: Busy!