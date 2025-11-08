Brett Goldstein lands "accidental male escort" comedy at Prime Video
The Ted Lasso vet will write, produce, and star in Escorted, about a divorced dad who accidentally winds up working as a male escort.Brett Goldstein, Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Max
Ted Lasso and Shrinking star Brett Goldstein has landed his latest streaming project (on both the acting and the creative sides) as Deadline reports that Goldstein has just secured a Prime Video landing spot for his new series Escorted. As the title implies, the series centers on Goldstein, playing what we’re going to go ahead and assume will be some variant of a Brett Goldstein type—i.e., a divorced dad who (we’re guessing) has a gruff exterior covering massive amounts of silliness—who “accidentally becomes a male escort.”