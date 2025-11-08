Brett Goldstein lands "accidental male escort" comedy at Prime Video

Ted Lasso and Shrinking star Brett Goldstein has landed his latest streaming project (on both the acting and the creative sides) as Deadline reports that Goldstein has just secured a Prime Video landing spot for his new series Escorted. As the title implies, the series centers on Goldstein, playing what we’re going to go ahead and assume will be some variant of a Brett Goldstein type—i.e., a divorced dad who (we’re guessing) has a gruff exterior covering massive amounts of silliness—who “accidentally becomes a male escort.”

And while it’s not clear, at present, how many other plotlines the show will pull from the rich oeuvre of Rob Schneider’s Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo duology—will a very large fishtank, perhaps, feature heavily?—the show does have a pretty good creative pedigree. That most especially includes Goldstein, who will write, produce, and star in the series, alongside Shrinking collaborator Brian Gallivan. The series, which has been given a direct-to-series order at Prime Video, is being produced at Warner Bros. Studios, with Amazon’s Amazon MGM studios as a co-producer.

Among other things, the series represents Goldstein’s first big solo push since Ted Lasso introduced his stoic, thoughtful take on comedy to the masses on both sides of the pond—including the fact that that he’s clearly just as enthusiastic about working as a writer as as an actor. (He previously co-created, but never appeared in, a science-fiction anthology show, Soulmates, which debuted on AMC back in 2020, just as Lasso was first taking off. The series ran for a single season.) Escorted has been ordered for an eight-episode first season, and will reportedly be a “romantic comedy about second chances, the mayhem of co-parenting, and whether real intimacy can ever be bought”—none of which, if memory serves, were ever addressed directly by the Deuce Bigalow films, so there’s clearly some creative room left here to explore.