Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro to star in what sounds like The Purge for premarital sex

Here’s one for all the haters who say romantic comedy movies are too formulaic. Buzzy stars Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro have signed on for a new rom-com called One Night Only, per Deadline. The film is based on the 2024 Black List-winning screenplay by Travis Braun, which follows two strangers who “scramble to find someone to sleep with on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal.” It’s like The Purge, but just for premarital. Ever seen that one before?

Will Gluck will direct the film for Universal Pictures based on a rewrite of the script, which will hopefully retain the delightfully deranged premise. (Otherwise what would the One Night Only be?) Gluck is coming off of the success of the Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell theatrical hit Anyone But You, which was “incredibly formulaic,” The A.V. Club‘s Drew Gillis wrote in his B- review. That movie was “content—thrilled, in fact—to be a boilerplate rom-com. It doesn’t seek to get ahead of any criticism leveled at it,” he wrote. “Formulas exist for a reason, and they can still be executed well. Sparks fly, even if there aren’t enough of them to give the film a jolt of electricity.”

One Night Only could give Gluck (whose other credits include Easy A, Friends With Benefits, and Peter Rabbit) the opportunity to get a little weirder with the genre. The hype coming off of Anyone But You apparently “attracted a ton of talent” to his next project, per Deadline, landing two stars on the rise as the leads. Turner is trying to establish himself as a romantic leading man; he’ll soon be seen as one-third of the love triangle in Eternity opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Turner. (He previously starred as Shailene Woodley’s love interest in The Last Letter From Your Lover.) Barbaro will appear opposite Andrew Garfield in Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, having recently starred in the second season of Netflix’s FUBAR and earned an Oscar nomination for portraying Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. One Night Only will reportedly premiere August 7, 2026.