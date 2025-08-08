Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro to star in what sounds like The Purge for premarital sex
Anyone But You director Will Gluck has a new, wacky-sounding rom-com in the works.Screenshots: Late Night With Seth Meyers; The Tonight Show (YouTube)
Here’s one for all the haters who say romantic comedy movies are too formulaic. Buzzy stars Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro have signed on for a new rom-com called One Night Only, per Deadline. The film is based on the 2024 Black List-winning screenplay by Travis Braun, which follows two strangers who “scramble to find someone to sleep with on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal.” It’s like The Purge, but just for premarital. Ever seen that one before?