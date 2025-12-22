Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 loses Indie Game Awards due to gen AI The big winner at this year's IGAs was disqualified and stripped of its awards.

The Indie Game Awards, hosted by Six One Indie, were held on December 18, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 winning Best Debut Game and Indie Game of the Year. Two days later, it was disqualified from eligibility. Its awards were withdrawn and awarded to runners-up due to revelations about the game’s usage of generative AI.

Sandfall Interactive’s indie status has already been put into question by many, owing to its AAA prestige and team size in a field where many independent games are made by under 10 people, but it qualified for the IGA’s awards until its use of generative AI was revealed. Screenshots close to launch in April showed a pillar covered in posters with generated text and images, which were quietly patched out shortly after release. Unlike The Alters, which used gen AI for both placeholders and some subtitles, Clair Obscur went under the radar with its usage, despite disclosing that they used “some, not much” gen AI when speaking to Spanish periodical El País in July.